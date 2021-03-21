Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday has claimed to have solved Mansukh Hiran's death case.

Maharashtra ATS DIG Shivdeep Lande said, "The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have solved Mansukh Hiran's death case."

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra ATS arrested two associates of Sachin Waze in connection with the Mansukh Hiran death case.

According to the ATS, the accused Naresh Dhare who is a cricket bookie had provided five fake sim cards to Sachin Waze and suspended Mumbai Police constable Vinayak Shinde.

Shinde was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the Lakhanbhaiya encounter case. After being released on parole in 2020, Shinde has been in touch with Sachin Waze and helped him in his work.

Maharashtra ATS said that the two accused, arrested in connection with Mansukh Hiren death case, were presented in the court on Sunday and have been directed to stay in ATS custody till March 30.

Waze was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25.

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle.

After the NIA, now the Maharashtra ATS is seeking custody of Sachin Waze, in connection with the investigation into the Mansukh Hiren death case, top sources of ATS confirmed.

Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

