Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA's on Wednesday continued their protest outside Maharashtra Assembly demanding the resignation of state minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23.

Malik, the chief of NCP's Mumbai unit and also the Guardian minister for Parbhani and Gondia districts, is currently in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: 11 Migrant Workers from Bihar Killed in Huge Blaze at Scrap Godown in Secunderabad.

The Special PMLA court has extended the judicial custody of Malik till April 4.

BJP has been pressing for Malik's resignation.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With 6,000mAh Battery To Be Launched in India Soon: Report.

The Maharashtra state Assembly's annual budget session is scheduled to end on March 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)