Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a pond near Thane jail on Monday.

"The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a pond near Thane jail in Thane. The body has been sent for post-mortem," police said.

Investigation into the case is underway, the police further said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

