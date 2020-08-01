Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): An explosion at a factory in Bela village of Umred Tehsil in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra killed five people on Saturday.

"Five workers were killed in a boiler explosion at a factory in Bela Village of Umred Tehsil in Nagpur district," said Nagpur Police (Rural).

Also Read | Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: Several Places in Ayodhya Illuminated Ahead of Stone Laying Ceremony on August 5 (Watch Video).

The deceased were identified as Mangesh Prabhakar Naukarkar (21), Liladhar Wamanrao Shende (42), Vasudeo Ladi (30), Sachin Prakash Waghmare (24) and Prafulla Pandurang Moon (25).

All the deceased belong to the Wadgaon village. Sachin worked as a welder while others were helpers.

Also Read | 1,059 New COVID-19 Cases And 45 Deaths Reported in Mumbai Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)