Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Maharashtra government will soon form a cabinet sub-committee to identify the problems faced by Other Backward Class (OBCs) and Dhangar community in the state and to give recommendations in this regard, said Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

The decision regarding the formation of a committee was taken in a meeting with leaders of OBCs and Dhangar Community held on Friday.

Also Read | India Records 73,272 Coronavirus Cases, 926 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Count Reaches 69,79,424.

"In a meeting with leaders of OBC and Dhangar Community, we have decided to form a cabinet sub-committee. In the coming days, we will announce the names of its members. Its role will be to give recommendations about the problems faced by the OBCs and Dhangar Community," Wadettiwar told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the Dhangar community called off their protest after meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Also Read | Rajasthan Temple Priest Murder: Family Refuses to Perform Last Rites, Demands Compensation And Arrest of All Accused.

"After having a very positive meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the Dhangar community, we have decided to cancel our 'raasta roko' agitation, which was scheduled on October 16 to demand reservation for Dhangar community," Prakash Shendge Dhangar, a community leader said.

"CM Thackeray has assured us that he will discuss with the Attorney General about the legality related to Dhangar reservation. He also said that he has been hearing from his childhood about Dhangar reservation and will surely give us a positive response," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)