Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra on Wednesday registered a case against 20 people, including a chit fund operator and his agents, for allegedly cheating investors of nearly Rs 5.5 crore, the police said.

Main accused Satish Gawand got in touch with the victims through his agents who promised to double their investment in 40 days, an official said.

Also Read | Modi Surname Defamation Case: Jharkhand High Court Exempts Rahul Gandhi From Personal Appearance in MP-MLA Court.

The accused cheated eight investors of Rs 5.47 crore between October 2022 and February 2023, the police said.

The station house officer of CBD Belapur police station said a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code, Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act against 20 accused persons.

Also Read | Telangana CM KCR's Daughter MLC Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Allegation That Democracy Under Threat in State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)