Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29 (ANI): A complaint has been registered by the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office after employees working there found some documents that had fake signatures of CM Eknath Shinde.

The employees in the Maharashtra Chief Minister found that some of the memorandums and letters had the Chief Minister's fake signatures and stamps, after which they brought it to the notice of senior officials, and filed a complaint at Marine Drive police station.

Police said that a complaint had been registered against the unknown person under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"Marine Drive Police registered a case against an unknown person under IPC 420, 465,468,471 and 473 on the complaint of the Maharashtra CM office's desk officer over the forging of CM Eknath Shinde's signature and usage of a forged stamp," police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

