New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review the implementation of three new laws in the state: the Indian Judicial Code, the Indian Civil Safety Code, and the Indian Evidence Code.

He assured that the state government is committed to establishing a dynamic and progressive law and order system through the effective execution of these laws, according to an official statement.

Speaking to the media, CM Fadnavis said that he held a review meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding three new laws. The meeting discussed the progress of the laws' implementation, institutional and infrastructure facilities, and the number of cases filed.

As per the statement, the three laws under implementation are the Indian Judicial Code, the Indian Civil Safety Code, and the Indian Evidence Code. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently reviewed their implementation in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, with Maharashtra being assessed on Friday.

CM Fadnavis reported that the implementation is progressing smoothly, with 27 mobile forensic vans deployed and 90% of the state's police personnel trained. The remaining 10% will be trained by March 31.

As per the statement, in cases where the punishment exceeds seven years, forensic examinations will now be conducted on-site using these mobile forensic vans to ensure the collection of quality evidence. Additionally, 90 per cent of the state's 200,000 police personnel have already completed their training, while efforts are underway to complete the remaining 10 per cent by March 31.

Key initiatives under the new laws include: On-site forensic examinations--Mobile forensic vans will conduct forensic examinations in cases where the punishment exceeds seven years, ensuring quality evidence collection; Virtual witness cubicles--Cubicles will be set up in jails for witnesses, connected to courts online, reducing the need for repeated court appearances and easing security pressure and training for government prosecutors--Prosecutors will be trained to adapt to the new law, which stipulates that repeated adjournments cannot be sought.

CM Fadnavis stated that, under the new law, cubicles will be set up in jails for witnesses, which will be connected to the court online. Each court will have designated cubicles, ensuring that accused individuals do not have to be taken to court repeatedly. This initiative, expected to be completed within six to eight months, will help reduce the number of police vehicles required, ease security pressure, and minimize crowding in courts.

Additionally, as the new law stipulates that repeated adjournments cannot be sought, government prosecutors will need to be trained accordingly. He further mentioned that today's meeting provided valuable guidance, and efforts will be expedited to implement these three laws, said the statement.

CM Fadnavis expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the US's agreement to extradite 26/11 convict Tahawwur Rana, marking a significant step towards final justice in the Mumbai attack incident. (ANI)

