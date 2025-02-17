Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday attended the 'Namo Wrestling Mahakumbh 2.0' in Jamner, Jalgaon on Sunday.

Addressing the event, CM Fadnavis said wrestling is our traditional game and our wrestlers are doing well at the international level.

"Wrestling is our traditional game. When it was on the soil, we were the best. But after it went on the mat, we lagged behind. But it is also a fact that we won out first Olympic medal in wrestling...Our wrestlers are doing well at the international level these days..." CM Fadnavis said.

https://x.com/CMOMaharashtra/status/1891159744121119025"Wrestling is our traditional sport. As long as wrestling was in the dugout, we were the dominant force. Now once again, women and men wrestlers are doing well on the world stage and making the country's name shine. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis heartily congratulated Minister Girish Mahajan for organizing the 'Namo Wrestling Mahakumbh 2.0' competition for such wrestlers," CMO Maharashtra said in a post on X.

During the event, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honoured Indian wrestlers Vijay Chaudhary, Prithviraj Patil, and female wrestler Sonali Mandlik for their victories.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse, Maharashtra ministers Gulabrao Patil and Girish Mahajan, MP Smitatai Wagh, former minister and MP Anil Patil, along with MPs Suresh Bhole, Mangesh Chavan, Sanjay Kute, Amol Jawale, and Anup Agarwal. Additionally, President of Kustagir Sangh and former MP Ramdas Tadas were also present at the occasion.

Meanwhile, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to preserving Marathi education, stating that no Marathi school would be closed.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, CM said, "We have constantly given instructions that no Marathi school should be closed. Secondly, we have made it compulsory to teach Marathi in schools, be it Marathi or Hindi schools. And we are setting up a mechanism to ensure that this instruction is followed properly..."(ANI)

