Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday inaugurated the Mumbai Police's highly equipped cyber laboratories, which are used to investigate cybercrimes.

The Chief Minister said that the Mumbai Police has also set up a Women's Help Room in every police station, which will greatly help women.

"I inaugurated three highly equipped cyber labs to the growing cases of cybercrime... Forensic vans, specialised vans to curb crimes against women, and interceptor vans to curb overspeeding on roads have also been prepared... Mumbai Police has set up a Women's Help Room in every police station, which will greatly help women..." CM Fadnavis told reporters.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister stated that cyber laboratories will play an important role in the investigation of cybercrimes.

"Cyber laboratories will play an important role in the investigation of cybercrimes to completely control cybercrime," he said. Stating that the government is creating laboratories for this purpose, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also instructed the officers present to further enhance the network of cyber laboratories.

At DB Nagar Police Station, Chief Minister Fadnavis inaugurated the Nirbhaya Cyber Experiment School of South Mumbai Division at DB Nagar Police Station. Along with this, cyber laboratories at Worli Police Station for Mumbai (Central) and Govandi Police Station for Mumbai (East) were also inaugurated online.

The program was attended by Minister of State for Home (City) Yogesh Kadam, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Special Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and other senior officers of the police department.

According to an official release, five cyber laboratories are proposed in Mumbai city. Three of these laboratories have been operationalized. Through these laboratories, crimes of atrocities against women, especially through cyber, can be proven in a short period of time. Also, if data from any electronic device is deleted to hide the crime or destroy evidence, if a mobile is vandalized or tampered with, all the data from all such electronic devices will be 'recovered' with the help of modern computer systems. The laboratories are equipped with modern technology and are capable of the latest computer systems (software).

The latest technology in this field in the world will be used in these laboratories. In the context of financial crimes, crimes such as online money laundering and hacking of bank accounts will also be controlled through the laboratory. (ANI)

