India News | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inspects Ongoing Construction of Mumbai Coastal Road Project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday inspected the ongoing construction work of the Mumbai Coastal Road's Versova-Dahisar stretch.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that the Mumbai Coastal Road project is expected to be completed by October-November or December 2028.

Also Read | Bihar Coaching Institute Row: Teacher Raushan Anand's Brother Prince Yadav Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances in Nepal Hotel.

"... This will provide great relief to Mumbai. 60% of Mumbai's traffic goes directly via the Western Expressway, and to reduce the pressure on it, we are preparing a signal-free road from Nariman Point to Bhayandar. Our effort is that this entire project will be completed by October-November or December 2028," said CM Fadnavis.

The Mumbai Coastal Road is a 29.2-kilometre-long, toll-free, eight-lane expressway running along the city's western coastline from Marine Lines to Kandivali, with planned extensions to Bhayandar. The high-speed corridor aims to slash travel time across the entire stretch from over two hours to just 40 minutes.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-59 Lottery Result of June 14, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on February 12 inaugurated the 'Melody Road' stretch from Amarsons Garden to Breach Candy on the Dharmaveer, Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South).

What makes this stretch even more special is that commuters can hear the Oscar-winning song "Jai Ho" from Slumdog Millionaire as they drive along it. The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road is equipped with specially designed rumble strips that generate a melody as vehicles pass over them.

The concept is based on Hungarian technology.

Speaking about this unique path, Consul General of Hungary, Ferenc Jari, told ANI, "...This concept of Melody Road is pretty rare in the world. There are only a couple of countries which have melody roads. But the cheapest way to set up a melody road - the cheapest technology - comes from Hungary... An Indian businessman visited Hungary and, incidentally, drove on the Melody Road. Then he approached me and asked me if we could have such a project in India. We contacted the Hungarian engineer and his team, and we started preparing this project... BMC offered the coastal roads, and the song has been chosen, Jai Ho, and we look forward to the response of Mumbai cars..." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)