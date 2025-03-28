Puri (Odisha) [India], March 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday offered prayers at the Jagannath temple in Puri.

The CM said that having darshan of the Lord Jagannath was a beautiful experience further stating that he gained a new energy.

Speaking to the media, the CM said, "Having a darshan of Lord Jagannath is a beautiful experience. I had been here earlier,r too. I gain new energy whenever I come here. The sense of love and affection that Lord Jagannath provides is unique. So, I am delighted to have had this darshan today..."

Earlier in the day, the CM deposited a grant of Rs 25 crore and 44 lakh under the Desi Govansh Pariposhan Yojana in the accounts of 560 cowsheds in the state online, as per a release.

The grant is for three months --January, February and March. Under the grant scheme of Rs 50 per cow per day for the maintenance of indigenous cows kept in cowsheds, in the first phase, a grant of Rs 25 crore and 45 lakh was distributed to the beneficiary cowsheds through the Maharashtra Cow Service Commission for more than 56 thousand cows in the state.

CM Fadnavis congratulated the State Cow Service Commission for this work of the Maharashtra Cow Service Commission.

Conservation of indigenous cattle is the need of the hour, and conservation of indigenous cattle will help in accelerating rural development, the CM said.

The members, officers and employees of the Maharashtra Goseva Aayog are making efforts to provide the benefits of this scheme to the majority of cowsheds in the state.

Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde congratulated the commission for this work and commended the ongoing work of conservation of indigenous cattle through the Goseva Aayog to promote indigenous cattle conservation. She has said that this will protect and conserve indigenous cattle.

The productivity of indigenous cows is low. Therefore, raising them is not commercially profitable.

Also, raising unproductive cows is not profitable for livestock farmers. Such fodder is kept in cowsheds. To make such cowsheds financially viable, a cow nutrition scheme of Rs 50 per day has been started for cows in cowsheds registered with the Maharashtra Goseva Aayog.

The scheme has been a relief to hundreds of cowsheds in the state, and 560 cowsheds have been directly benefited so far, said Commission Chairman Shekhar Mundada. (ANI)

