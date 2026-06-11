India News | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute to Army Personnel Killed in Explosion in J-K

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday paid tribute to the two army personnel hailing from the state, who died in an explosion in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sowar Vikram Balkrishna Chavan and Sapper Arjun Rajendra Jadhav died in the explosion on Wednesday.

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"In the horrific explosion that occurred at Kamalkot near the Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir, while performing their duties, two soldiers of Mother India attained martyrdom. These two brave heroes, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, were sons of Maharashtra. Vikram Chavan was from Airoli in Navi Mumbai, while Arjun Jadhav was a resident of Shahapur (Tahsil Karad) in Satara district. I pay heartfelt tribute to both these martyrs. We share in the grief of their families," Fadnavis posted on X.

Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, also paid a homage to the personnel and expressed condolences to their families.

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ADG PI posted, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS and All Ranks of the Indian Army pay heartfelt homage to the Braveheart Sowar Chavan Vikram Balkrishna and Sapper Jadhav Arjun Rajendra who made the supreme sacrifice in the Line of duty. Indian Army offers deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of grief."

Chinar Corps of the Indian Army also paid tribute to the deceased personnel, hailing their unwavering courage, devotion and selfless service.

"Chinar Corps pays solemn tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Bravehearts Sowar Chavan Vikram Balkrishna and Sapper Jadhav Arjun Rajendra, who laid down their lives in the line of duty for the Nation. Their unwavering courage, devotion and selfless service will continue to inspire generations. Chinar Warriors salute their indomitable valour and sacrifice. We stand firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and remain committed to their dignity and well-being," Chinar Corps said in a statement on X. (ANI)

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