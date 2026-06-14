India News | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 'no Idea' on Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Meeting Attendance Amid Buzz over 'Operation Tiger'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Amid political buzz over an alleged 'Operation Tiger' in Maharashtra, regarding speculation over the possibility of opposition MLAs and MPs joining the Mahayuti alliance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has "no idea" about said developments.

The remarks come as Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with party MPs at Matoshree in Mumbai.

Also Read | UP Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Raping 5-Year-Old Girl in Ballia.

Fadnavis said, "I have no idea who will attend or who won't; let me know after the meeting who was there and who wasn't."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a meeting with party MPs at Matoshree in Mumbai.

Also Read | Moradabad: Man Arrested for Allegedly Hiding Identity and Pressuring Woman To Convert for Marriage in UP.

While some MPs were present, a few others joined the meeting virtually.

Those present included party MP Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut and Rajabhau Parag Prakash Waje. Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim) and Nagesh Patil Aashtekar (Hingoli) joined the meeting online.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the changing political situation following turmoil in the Trinamool Congress, which suffered a defeat in the assembly polls.

Trinamool Congress has seen an internal rift with a large section of its MLAs disagreeing with party chief Mamata Banerjee's decision on the Leader of Opposition. They have been recognised as "opposition" in the assembly. The party's parliamentary group is also on the verge of split with a section demanding separate seating arrangement in the Lok Sabha.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has also rubbished such claims, saying that all nine Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentarians had participated in a routine meeting."Four MPs were physically present in the meeting, and five of our MPs participated in this meeting through video conferencing. In this way, nine MPs were present in today's meeting with Uddhav Ji. Aditya Sahab was also there, Vinayak Raut was also there -- all these nine MPs joined today's meeting and a good conversation took place," Raut said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has also seen a split in 2022 with a large section of its MLAs joining hands with BJP-led NDA. There has been speculation that some MPs could join the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

NDA returned to power in the Maharashtra polls in 2024. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)