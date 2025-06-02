Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will convene a high-level law and order meeting ahead of Eid al-Adha at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, according to sources from the Chief Minister's Office.

The meeting, scheduled for Monday evening, aims to maintain law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, on the controversy surrounding animal sacrifice during Eid al-Adha, Maharashtra State Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan emphasised the importance of adhering to Islamic principles and local laws to maintain communal harmony.

Pyare Khan said, "... We should follow the concept of Hazrat Ibrahim Ali Salam. No one should suffer from our sacrifice. This is the concept of Islam, whatever we do should not hurt anyone else... We will direct the administration that if anyone has no problem, then it should be done... Nothing should be done to harm mutual brotherhood... You should follow the rules of the country where you live... In Maharashtra, there is a ban on bovine meat, so the sacrifice of a bovine should not be done... Camels and goats are sacrificed in different countries... We have to make sure that the sacrifices of only those animals are made, which are allowed..."

Eid Al-Adha, or Bakra Eid, is a holy occasion called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid is expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries this year.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges, and make meaningful connections with one another. It commemorates Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

According to the Quran, Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son when a voice from heaven stopped him and allowed him to make something else as a 'great sacrifice'. In the Old Testament, a ram is sacrificed instead of the son. To mark this occasion, Muslims re-enact Ibrahim's obedience with the symbolic sacrifice of a lamb, goat, cow, camel, or another animal that is then divided into threes to be shared equally among family, friends, and the needy.

Around the world, Eid traditions and festivities vary, and many countries have unique cultural approaches to this important festival. (ANI)

