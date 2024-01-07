Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde inspected the Coastal Road Project at Priyadarshini Park and said that the project will be completed by January 31.

After the inspection, CM Shinde said, "The first phase is to be completed by January 31. 11 km of the tunnel will be constructed in the first phase."

This will benefit commuters, especially during peak hours in the morning and the evening when there's heavy traffic.

This tunnel is being made using advanced techniques. In case a fire breaks out or there is smoke, the commuters won't feel suffocated. Arrangements to throw out smoke have been made.

"This is the largest tunnel in the country," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde added further.

On being asked if commuters need to pay tax for the new tunnel, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Commuters will not have to pay toll tax to use this road."

Shinde predicted that Phase 2 would be completed by May. "Further construction will continue to happen after that. The traffic will automatically smoothen after the completion of this tunnel," concluded Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its budget 2022-23 allocated Rs 3200 crore for its ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road project.

The BMC had given the highest priority to the Mumbai Coastal Road project, even more than the health budget amid the ongoing pandemic.

As per BMC data, the coastal road project got the highest share of budget allocation by BMC for the year 2022-23 at 17 per cent followed by health at 15 per cent, traffic and road at 12 per cent and bridges at 9 per cent, stormwater drains at 8 per cent and Goregaon-Mulund Link road at 7 per cent share of the total budget. (ANI)

