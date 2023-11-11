Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited and offered prayers at the Srikalahasteeswara temple in Srikalahasti town of Chittoor district on Friday.

CM Eknath Shinde, along with his family members, visited the holy temple.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Shares Video of His Conversation With Family of Farmer Who Committed Suicide in Telangana (Watch Video).

They were welcomed by Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy and temple Executive Officer (EO) Sagar Babu at the Dakshina Gopuram.

CM Shinde and his family members visited Gnanaprasunamba and Vayulingeshwar after Darshan.They were honoured by the temple officials and offered tirthaprasada. (ANI)

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Displays CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi As Puppets in PM Narendra Modi's Hands.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)