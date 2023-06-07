Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performed the 'Bhoomi pooja' of Lord Shri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Earlier today, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of Balaji Temple in Navi Mumbai.

According to the Maharashtra CM, the temple will be built after the famed Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh with an aim to provide a local place of worship for devotees all over Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai.

Shinde said that it was a source of pride for Navi Mumbai and that the government will offer all feasible assistance in the temple's development.

He further said that people who cannot go and visit Balaji would be able to receive blessings from this temple.

Spanning 10 acres in Sector 12 of the Ulwe, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the world's biggest Hindu temple conglomerate, started the temple project in response to demand from worshippers who were unable to visit the Tirupati temple for different reasons.

Tirupati Balaji temple, one of the most popular temple in the world receives the most devotees on any given day.

Devotees pray to the Lord to grant their requests, and when their prayers are granted, it is traditional for them to donate to the temple. Thousands of worshippers stream into the temple to make their offerings in this manner.

The Tirupati Balaji temple is appropriately known as the Bhuloka Vaikuntam - the earthly abode of Vishnu. As a result, it is claimed that Lord Vishnu revealed Himself in this temple during the Kali era to guide and direct His worshippers to redemption.

It is believed that Lord Venkateswara's primary idol is one-of-a-kind and extremely strong. Every day, the idol is lavishly decked with flowers, garments, and jewels. The temple houses one of the enormous stores of gold decorations used to decorate the Lord. (ANI)

