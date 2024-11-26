Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): As the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tendered his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan.

Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis also reached the Governor's office today morning to tender their resignation.

Shinde has been appointed the caretaker Chief Minister until the state's government is formed.

After a decisive Mahayuti alliance win, and Bharatiya Janata Party emerging as the largest party by winning over 132 seat, the alliance is yet to decide on a Chief Minister to lead the government.

Earlier, BJP leader and former Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar said that when CM Shinde resigns, he will be appointed as the caretaker CM till the new government is formed.

"Today the term of the assembly is ending. If he (CM Shinde) resigns today, he will be requested to work as a caretaker CM till a new government is formed. The leaders of the three parties, our parliamentary board, will decide on this (CM) matter. And soon the government will be formed in Maharashtra," Narvekar told ANI.

The Mahayuti alliance is yet to decide on its Chief Ministerial candidate after its huge win in the state. Two time Chief Minister and current Deputy CM, Devendra Fadnavis is also seen as a choice for the position, as he is part of the BJP, the single largest party in the assembly.

The current Chief Minister said earlier in a post on X told his party's workers to not congregate or gather in Mumbai to show support for him.

"Out of love for me, some congregations have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner. Once again it is my humble request that Shiv Sena workers should not assemble at Varsha bungalow (official residence of CM) or anywhere else," said the X post by Shinde.

He also reiterated the strength of the Mahayuti alliance, saying that after the decisive victory, the alliance will stay together.

"After the great victory of Mahayutti, our government will be formed once again in the state. As a grand alliance, we contested the election together and are still together today," the post said.

"The grand alliance has been and will continue to be strong for a strong and prosperous Maharashtra," Shinde added.

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis said that the victory of the alliance will "inspire our Maharashtra."

"This victory of the Mahayuti has given a new direction only because of your support. This success will continue to inspire our Maharashtra to realize the dream of a developed India with a developed Maharashtra under the leadership of Hon. Modiji with a progressive and inclusive future," Devendra Fadnavis said in an open letter to the people of Maharashtra. Fadnavis thanked the people for their trust in the alliance. (ANI)

