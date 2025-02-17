Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reaffirmed the government's commitment to preserving Marathi education, stating that no Marathi school would be closed.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, CM said, "We have constantly given instructions that no Marathi school should be closed. Secondly, we have made it compulsory to teach Marathi in schools, be it Marathi or Hindi schools. And we are setting up a mechanism to ensure that this instruction is followed properly..."

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 17: Michael Jordan, Ed Sheeran, K. Chandrashekar Rao and Paris Hilton - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on February 17.

Ahead of this, speaking about the Maharashtra government forming a committee against 'love jihad', Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that these incidents were "very serious and action must be taken."

CM Fadnavis said, "The Supreme Court has also shown the reality of love jihad in its decision and endorsed it. And even in a state like Maharashtra, we are constantly seeing that such cases are increasing.

Also Read | Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Legislative Party Meeting To Be Held on February 19; Oath-Taking Ceremony on February 20.

First of all, we all should understand that it is not wrong for a person of one religion to marry a person of another religion. But marrying someone by lying and showing false identity is wrong. These incidents that are happening are very serious, action must be taken on this."

The Maharashtra government has set up a seven-member committee to explore legal options for a potential law against forced religious conversions and 'love jihad'. A panel led by the Director General of Police (DGP) includes senior officials from key departments such as women and child welfare, minority affairs, law and judiciary, social justice, special assistance, and home affairs to probe the matter.

The committee will review similar laws in other states and suggest legal provisions to address complaints related to forced conversions and love jihad.

Earlier, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and other BJP leaders on Saturday welcomed Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' decision to form a committee to address the issue of 'love jihad'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)