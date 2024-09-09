Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday participated in the Ganesh idol immersion programme at Masuda Pond in Thane. The CM's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde also joined and accompanied him.

Earlier on Saturday, Shinde offered 'Aarti' along with his family members on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished for the happiness and prosperity of countrymen at his residence in Thane.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities kicked off on Saturday with great excitement and joy across the country. Devotees, including those in big cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Delhi, are celebrating the auspicious occasion with devotion and happiness.

Devotees across Maharashtra have been celebrating by bringing idols home and visiting pandals.

Homes and public pandals have been adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air has been filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets have come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

Among the festivities, a unique celebration in Mumbai caught a lot of attention.

An idol of Lord Ganesh has been placed on the replica of the LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet at a residence in Mumbai, showing a creative fusion of tradition and India's modern achievements.

This year's festivities have garnered significant attention, with numerous celebrities, including Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, visiting the pandal to offer their prayers and join the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Thursday evening, days ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades. In Nagpur's Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began with traditional morning prayers and 'aarti'. This temple, reportedly 250 years old, is known for its self-existent deity, whose shrine is said to grow over time. (ANI)

