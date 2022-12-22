Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be chairing a review meeting to discuss the current Covid situation and preparedness in the state on Thursday afternoon.

He will be chairing the review meeting just before the state cabinet meeting, which is going to be held in the evening.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government will be establishing a task force in collaboration with the central government to keep an eye on the state's Covid situation.

"To monitor the Covid situation in the state, the state government will form a committee/ task force in coordination with the Centre," said Fadnavis in the State Assembly.

As per the Maharashtra health department, the state recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. However, no deaths have been reported so far.

Health experts have already issued several guidelines to the common people, to avoid the spread of Covid-19. People have been asked to avoid crowded places and regularly check their blood sugar levels.

"Those who have not taken vaccines till now have been advised to get themselves vaccinated," said Dr P Sale of Mumbai.

Commenting on the rise in Covid-19 cases in some other countries including China, Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean of JJ Hospital said, "Rise of Covid cases in other countries including China may be due to poor vaccination, not having good quality vaccine, or being very restrictive."

"Right now, things are under control in India. But we must be cautious," she added. (ANI)

