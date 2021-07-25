Chiplun (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday visited flood-affected Chiplun where he met officials and local representatives to assess the extent of damage and ongoing relief operation.

About 150 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been engaged in relief and rescue operations in floods and landslides affected areas across India, as heavy downpour has disrupted normal lives in several states. 34 teams have been deployed in Maharashtra alone.

Other than Maharashtra, 8 NDRF teams have been deployed in Telangana, while 7 teams are working in Karnataka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)