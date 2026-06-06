India News | Maharashtra Congress MLA Wadettiwar Questions GDP Figures, Claims Manipulation

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday criticised the government's GDP figures, calling them manipulated and disconnected from the ground realities.

While speaking with reporters, he said, "Everything is manipulated. There is mass unemployment. Farmers are suffering, inflation is at its peak, and diesel, petrol, and gas have become a huge problem. Life has become unbearable for ordinary people."

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Wadettiwar questioned the recent 7.7% GDP growth, asking how and why it increased despite falling exports, declining per capita income, and rising unemployment.

"How has the GDP increased? Why has it increased? Imports and exports have declined, per capita income has fallen, and unemployment remains high. Yet the GDP suddenly jumps to 7.7%, which does not reflect the reality on the ground," he said.

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Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed India's robust economic performance after the country's GDP growth touched 7.7 per cent during the Financial Year 2025-26.

Addressing the gathering at Daman, PM Modi declared that this economic milestone makes every Indian proud and underscores India's rapid advancement on the global stage.

"In the financial year 2025-26, India achieved a growth rate of 7.7 per cent, and in the last quarter ending March 31st, the growth stood at 7.8 per cent. It is a major economy advancing rapidly on the global stage. This pace makes every Indian proud..." said PM Modi.

PM Modi further remarked that despite prevailing global economic uncertainty, India continues to demonstrate resilience. He congratulated the citizens for scaling new heights in the economic sphere and assured the nation that, even amidst global crises, the country will continue to advance rapidly on the path of 'Reform, Perform, and Transform' with unwavering resolve.

"The global economy is experiencing a phase of uncertainty. Even amidst this challenging period, India stands strong, not only through the collective efforts of its 140 crore citizens but also by successfully stepping forward to provide leadership. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my fellow citizens for scaling new heights in the economic sphere and assure the nation that, while facing these global crises, the country will continue to advance rapidly on the path of 'Reform, Perform, and Transform' with unwavering resolve," added PM Modi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)