Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday denied permissions for a community celebration of the Holi festival this year.

"Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, the BMC has decided to deny permission for a community celebration of the Holi. Thus, celebrations for Holi and Rangpanchmi will be restricted," informed a notice by BMC in Marathi.

The festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 28-29 this year.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 28,699 new COVID-19 cases, 13,165 recoveries, and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department today. With this, the total cases have mounted to 25,33,026 including 22,47,495 total recoveries and 2,30,641 active cases. The death toll has surged to 53,589 including the new deaths.

Six States--Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu- are reporting a surge in daily new cases. They together account for 80.90 per cent of the new cases (40,715) reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 24,645 (60.53 per cent). It is followed by Punjab with 2,299 while Gujarat reported 1,640 new cases. (ANI)

