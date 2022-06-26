New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA and minister Eknath Shinde Sunday moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker against 16 rebel legislators.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala is likely to hear Shinde's plea on Monday.

Also Read | Assam's Kaziranga Park and Tiger Reserve Faces New Threat From Invasive Plant Species.

The rebel MLAs have raised a banner of revolt against the MVA government in the state, threatening to bring it down.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)