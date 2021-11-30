Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Debashish Chakraborty was given charge of the post of Maharashtra Chief Secretary after incumbent Sitaram Kunte retired on Tuesday.

Chakraborty, a 1986 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, is holding additional charge as CS, an official from the chef minister's office said.

The Maharashtra government had sought an extension for Kunte but there was no reply from the Centre on the issue so far, the official added.

