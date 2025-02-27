Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday praised the management in Mahakumbh by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government. He also gave assurance on the Pune rape incident that the culprit will not be spared.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Mahakumbh was an amazing Kumbh. It happened after 144 years. More than 65 crore people visited Mahakumbh. The planning and management by UP CM Yogi Adityanath's government was good. I am thankful to PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also..."

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Concludes: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Cleanliness Drive at Triveni Sangam After Culmination of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj (See Pics).

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the ongoing 2025 Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj with his family and took a dip in the Sangam on February 24 (confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati).

The Mahakumbh officially concluded on February 26, following the first Amrit Snan on Paush Purnima (January 13). Other significant bathing days included Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), Basant Panchami (February 3), and Maghi Purnima (February 12).

Also Read | Moradabad Shocker: Class 3 Student Loses Vision in One Eye After ‘Thrashing’ From Principal, Claims Mother.

When asked about the the Pune rape case, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "The culprit in this case will not be spared, be it whoever he is. Strict action will be taken against him..."

The incident took place on Tuesday when the rape survivor, a working woman, was waiting for a bus to return home to Phaltan, which is located around 100 km away. The accused allegedly approached her, falsely claiming that the bus to her destination was parked elsewhere. He led her to a MSRTC Shivsahi bus parked in the depot and followed her in where he allegedly raped her.

Pune City Police on Thursday said they have expanded their efforts to apprehend the accused in the Swargate bus depot rape case, who has been on the run since Tuesday. They have also announced a Rs one lakh cash reward to nab the accused identified as Dattatray Ramdas Gade.

A total of 13 teams have been deployed to track down the suspect, with eight teams from the Crime Branch and five teams from Swargate Police Station working on the ground. Police teams have even been dispatched outside the district to intensify the search, Pune police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)