Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Director General of Maharashtra Police Rajnish Seth on Wednesday addressed participants of Interpol Young Global Police Leaders Programme (YGPLP) at Maharashtra Police Headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday.

He highlighted the scale and scope of policing activities in Maharashtra and aspects of international police cooperation for enhanced policing outcomes.

Also Read | Modi Government's Big Blow to China, Hikes Custom Duty on Imitation Jewellery to 25% To Curb Cheap Imports.

The participants also visited Mumbai Police Control Room. On this occasion, a presentation was made by Mumbai Police.

The participants, today, also attended sessions including a session on trust-building and partnerships within communities after terrorist attacks.

Also Read | Bihar: Boy Faints After Finding Himself Alone Among 500 Girls at Examination Centre in Nalanda (Watch Video).

CBI(NCB India) is hosting the 3rd INTERPOL Young Global Police Leaders Program (YGPLP) from 25th January to 2nd February. As many as 59 participants from 44 countries are taking part in the program. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)