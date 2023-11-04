Mumbai, November 4: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Saturday clarified that YouTuber Elvish Yadav had been invited to the CM house as he was a celebrity and there were no allegations against him. "Whenever there are Ganesh Utsav celebrations at the Chief Minister's house, celebrities go there. At that time Elvish Yadav had won some reality show, which is why he must have been invited there. There were no allegations against him at the time, it is wrong to drag the CM into this, if someone has committed a mistake then he should face punishment" Fadnavis said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Congress Spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil alleged that the Maharashtra Chief Minister had invited YouTubers like Elvish Yadav, who was accused to supplying snake venom at rave parties. Atul Londhe also posted pictures of Elvish Yadav with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Maratha Reservation Protest: Posters of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, His Deputy Devendra Fadnavis Blackened by Protesters in Bhiwandi (Watch Video).

"Has the Maharashtra Chief Minister's residence become a tourist destination for criminals? Tukar YouTubers like Elvis Yadav, who used to organize poisonous snake venom rave parties during Eknath Shinde Saheb's time, were invited to Ganapati Aarti by special invitation. Now the Noida police have registered a case against Elvis Yadav and his accomplices for organizing a poisonous rave party and found live poisonous snakes in their possession. Earlier, when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister, there were photos of the notorious gangster Baba Bodke in Pune's Varsha bungalow" alleged the Congress spokesperson.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday also attacked the Maharashtra government and questioned if the threads of the drug trade were linked to the state government led by Eknath Shinde. "The biggest drug mafia of this country who sells snake venom, which is used in rave parties. He (Elvish Yadav) went to the CM's residence. He was welcomed and performed Ganesh Aarti. Are the threads of the drug trade that is happening in Maharashtra connected to the State Government? Does CM not have intelligence about who comes to your residence? The nation wants to know because this drug case is related to the nation," Raut told reporters. Rave Party With Snake Venom: Noida Police Arrest Five for ‘Rave Party’ and Using Snake Venom; Bigg Boss Winner Elvish Yadav Named in FIR.

Earlier, Elvish Yadav and 5 others were named by the UP Police as being behind the alleged supply of Snake venom at rave parties. Five of the alleged accused were arrested and later sent to 14 days judicial custody. Elvish Yadav has denied all the allegations. In a video posted on Instagram on Friday the YouTuber claimed that he had no connection with the case and was ready for any probe by the police.

