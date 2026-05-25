India News | Maharashtra: Eight Killed as Vehicle Falls into Gorge in Raigad

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India] May 25 (ANI): A vehicle fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad district, killing eight people, officials said on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Highway Traffic), Raigad region, Pushpalata Dighe, said all the occupants were young men from Satara district who had travelled to the coastal area on Saturday night.

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She said the driver likely lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding, leading to the accident. She further said that rescue teams have recovered two bodies from the accident site so far.

Speaking to ANI, Dy SP Dighe said, "There were eight young men in total; they hailed from the Satara district and had gone to the coastal area. The driver, perhaps due to excessive speed, lost control of the vehicle and fell into a gorge. We have recovered two bodies from the site."

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Further information on the accident is still awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)