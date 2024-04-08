Nagpur, April 8: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde hit out at his former party colleague Uddhav Thackeray, saying that despite holding the top job in the state, he performs all the duties of a party worker, as there is no concept of boss or servant in his faction of the Shiv Sena.

"I am a CM, but I work as a worker even now. There is no boss or any servant in our party. We are all working in cooperation with each other," Shinde said while speaking at a public meeting in Nagpur on Sunday. 'Truth Has Won': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Hails Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's Decision, Calls It 'Victory of Democracy' (Watch Video).

In an attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over dynastic politics for favouring his son Aditya Thackeray, Shinde said, "(In our party) the king's son will not become the king. Only the one who works will become the king. Balasaheb Thackeray considered his colleagues as friends, but he (Uddhav) considered us as domestic servants." "A party or the state can never be run sitting at home," Shinde added.

Earlier, the Maharashtra CM hit out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), saying that the opposition is "Teen Tigada Kaam Bigada," adding that the Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP is going to win all seats in Vidarbha." ‘We Will Fight Together Along With People of the State’, Says Uddhav Thackeray After Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Announces Eknath Shinde Faction As ‘Real’ Shiv Sena (Watch Video).

"Mahayuti (the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP alliance) is getting a good response in Vidarbha. There is such an atmosphere that the Mahayuti will win all the Lok Sabha seats in Vidarbha. In two to three days, the Mahayuti will decide on the remaining seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi is 'Teen Tigada Kaam Bigada'. They have no agenda," CM Shinde said. Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena (undivided) with 18 seats.

