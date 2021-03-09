Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) A factory manufacturing plastic goods was gutted in a fire on Tuesday morning on Mumbai-Nashik highway here in Maharashtra, a civic official said.

No casualty was reported so far, he said.

The blaze erupted around 5 am in the unit located at Vehloli in Shahapur area where household plastic goods were manufactured, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Due to the presence plastic items, the fire spread quickly in the premises, he said.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames, the official said.

"No person was injured. The cause of the fire is still being probed," he added.

