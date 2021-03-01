Thane, Mar 1 (PTI)A fire broke out in a wood factory in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, but there was no casualty, police said.

The factory, located in Gove village near Bhiwandi town, was completely gutted in the blaze that started around 2 am, an official from Thane police control room said.

Four fire engines from the Kalyan-Dombivli and Bhiwandi-Nizampur civic bodies were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control after about two hours, he said.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, he added.

