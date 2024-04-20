Fire breaks out at chemical godown in Kalamgaon (Photo/ANI)

Shahpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a chemical godown in Kalamgaon village in Maharashtra's Thane.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse off the flame. As of now, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, in March, A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra.

A huge quantity of junk items, including wooden ply, plastic items, paper and cardboard, were kept in this junk warehouse. About 15-20 warehouses were burned to ashes . Some four-wheelers also caught fire. (ANI)

