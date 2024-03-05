Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): A fire broke out at a company in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, said an official on Tuesday.

According to the official, a team of fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and dousing operation is underway.

Also Read | Indian Navy Responds to Suspected Drone Attack on Liberia-Flagged MV MSC Sky II in Gulf of Aden.

The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Indian Army Doctors Give New Lease of Life to Eight-Year-Old Boy From Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)