Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): A fire broke out at the office of a company in Thane West on Wednesday.
The incident took place at the office of Raymond company in Thane West.
Fire tenders along with two fire engines, two rescue vehicles and one water tanker reached the spot.
Firefighting operation is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
