India News | Maharashtra: Fire Breaks out at Furniture Shops in Pune's Handewa

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at four furniture shops in Maharashtra's Handewadi area, a fire officer said on Tuesday. No loss of life has been reported in the incident.

Fire Officer, Pune Fire Department, Sameer Shaikh, told ANI that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

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He said, "Despite the cause of the fire being unclear, it spread rapidly due to highly flammable materials. Firefighting operations required significant manpower, involving vehicles from five fire stations, four water tankers, and several private water bowsers."

He further added, "As per initial assessment, the fire affected four furniture-related establishments--a showroom at the front and a factory at the rear. However, an adjacent hotel and another factory were saved"

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"Fortunately, no casualties have been reported."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)