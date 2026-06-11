India News | Maharashtra: Fire Breaks out at Juhu Residential Building, Dousing Ops Underway

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at the residential Manisha Building in Juhu on Thursday, the Mumbai Fire Department said.

According to the department, the blaze was reported on the sixth floor of the 11-storey building at 7:43 AM today.

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It further added that fire control measures were immediately initiated, saying, "Fire tenders are present at the spot."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)