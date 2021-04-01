Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): A fire broke out at the record room of the district court in Nashik on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, a fire department official said, "Fire is in control now. The cooling process is underway."

A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.

Last month, a major fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital on the third floor of a mall in Mumbai's Bhandup area, claiming the lives of at least 11 people. (ANI)

