Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): A fire broke out at Sassoon Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra on Friday.

Meanwhile, fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

Also Read | Aadhaar Card Update Last Date: Final Deadline To Update Aadhaar Ends on March 14, Check Details.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Murder Caught on Camera in Delhi: Two Men Shot Dead in Saloon in Dwarka, Probe Underway; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)