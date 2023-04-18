Fire breaks out in buildings in Kapurbawadi in Maharashtra's Thane. (Photo/ANI)

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in the buildings of Orion Business Park and adjacent Cine Wonder Mall in Ghodbunder Road of Kapurbawadi area in Maharashtra's Thane district, said officials of Thane Municipal Corporation.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Centre of the Thane Municipal Corporation, several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The police, disaster management team and fire brigade officers have also reached the site, said the officials.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said the officials.

The efforts to douse the flames are still underway. Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

