Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Fire broke out in shrubs and bushes near Sanpada Car Shed in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

Firefighting operations are underway.

A fire had broken out in an old building near Godhra railway station on Monday night. The blaze was doused after 5 to 6 hours by fire tender vehicles.

Fire officer Godhra Mukesh Bhai Chawara said, "In the night around 1 o' clock, we got a call that a fire broke out near the railway station. When we went to the spot, we saw that the fire was very rampant, and it had engulfed four shops on the front side, and on the rear side, it had affected 5 to 6 houses."

He further said that the fire broke out at 1 pm and was controlled in the morning at 5 am." At the location 5 to 6 Godhra Fire tender vehicles were present. The fire was controlled after an effort of 5 to 6 hours. The shop used to sell oil, and some material may have caught fire, " he said. (ANI)

