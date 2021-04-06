Nashik, Apr 6 (PTI) A major fire broke out on Tuesday in a building housing a private Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Chandwad town in Nashik district of Maharashtra, but there is no casualty, police said.

Though the blaze didn't affect the CCC which is located on the third floor of the building, around 22 patients admitted at the facility were shifted to the sub-district hospital in the town as a precaution, officials said.

The fire erupted in the furniture shop located in the basement of the three-storey building around 3 pm, but it was brought under control before it could spread further, they said, adding that the shop was completely gutted.

Fire tenders from Chandwad, Manmad, Mangrul Naka, Malegaon and Pimpalgaon were pressed into service and the flames were put out after two hours, they said.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)