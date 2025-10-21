Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Four people have lost their lives and ten others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in the Vashi area, officials said on Tuesday.

Soon after the incident, firefighters rushed to the spot immediately and successfully contained the blaze. The injured were taken to two hospitals in Vashi.

According to ACP of Vashi Division, Adinath Raghunath Budhwant, "A sudden fire broke out at 12:30 pm on the 10th floor and spread to the 11th and 12th floors. A total of 14 people were injured, four of whom died. The injured are being treated in the hospital, and many have been discharged. The fire has been extinguished, and an investigation into the cause is underway."

The injured were treated in the hospital, and many were discharged, police said

Further investigation is still ongoing.

A day earlier, in another incident, one person died and three were injured as a fire broke out in the Cuffe Parade area of Maharashtra's Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The fire was brought under control at around 4:30 AM today morning. (ANI)

