Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): At least four people have been killed and 25 others were injured after a bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at SG Barve Marg in Kurla West on Monday night, police said.

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus was on its way towards Andheri when the accident took place in Kurla West.

The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"In Kurla, the BEST bus lost control and crushed a few vehicles. 25 people got injured and 4 people have died. Injured people are being treated at hospitals... the driver of the bus has been taken into custody...inquiry is underway..." Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Ganesh Gawde told reporters.

The injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospitals including BMC-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla and Sion Hospital.

Dr Padmashri Ahire of Bhabha Hospital said that nearly 25 injured people were rushed for treatment. Of them, two people were brought dead while one injured person died after being admitted.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande said brake failure was the reason of the accident. He said that the bus driver pressed the accelerator in panic after losing control of the vehicle and rammed into 30-35 people.

"A bus which left from Kurla Station, its brake got failed and the driver lost control of the bus. The driver got scared and instead of pressing the brake, he pressed the accelerator and the speed of the bus increased. He couldn't control the bus and rammed into 30-35 people... people died, 4 people are in serious condition. The injured are being treated in Sion Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital and other private hospitals," Lande told reporters. (ANI)

