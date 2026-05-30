India News | Maharashtra: Four Killed After Head-on Collision with Private Bus in Parbhani

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Four people riding a motorcycle were killed on the spot after a private bus travelling from Parbhani to Pune rammed into their two-wheeler from behind, police said.

The incident occured on Friday.

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The collision was so severe that, initially, it was difficult to even identify one of the deceased. All the victims of this accident were residents of Manvat city in the Parbhani district.

According to the information received by Police Station incharge Sandeep Borkar, the private bus was travelling from Parbhani towards Pune. At that moment, a motorcycle, approaching from the opposite direction, collided head-on with the bus.

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Upon receiving news of the accident, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sandeep Borkar, Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Kishan Patange, Pramod Devkate, and other police personnel immediately rushed to the scene. With the assistance of local citizens, the police promptly transported the injured and the deceased to the hospital.

Traffic on the highway remained disrupted for a brief period due to the accident. However, the police took swift action to restore the flow of traffic.

Following the accident, the police have sent all the bodies to the Rural Hospital in Manvat for a post-mortem examination.

A large crowd comprising the relatives of the deceased and local citizens gathered at the hospital premises and remained there until late into the night.

The death of four individuals from the same village in this accident has cast a pall of deep grief over Manvat city and the surrounding areas.

The police are currently conducting further legal proceedings, and the bodies will be handed over to the families following the postmortem examination. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)