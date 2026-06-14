India News | Maharashtra: Four Members of Same Family Allegedly Die by Suicide in Washim's Tivli Village

Washim (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Four members of a family, including a woman and two young children, were found dead in Tivli village in the Malegaon Taluka of Washim district.

Officials said that the deceased husband died by hanging, while his wife, son, and daughter allegedly died by jumping into a well.

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Sub-Inspector Imran Pathan of the Shirpur Police Station, speaking to reporters, said that police have launched an inquiry after recovering the bodies of the deceased from a well in Tivli village.

"Around 4:30 PM, our police channel received information regarding an incident happened in Tivli village in which a man had hanged himself, while his wife, son, and daughter had committed suicide by jumping into a well. Immediately, our officer, PSI Tade, along with our staff, visited the site and conducted a preliminary assessment," SI Pathan said.

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"For now, we have brought all four bodies to the mortuary. We will conduct an inquiry. The post-mortem is yet to be performed. The post-mortem will take place tomorrow. Only then will we be able to clarify exactly what happened to them," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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