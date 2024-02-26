Gadchiroli, February 26: A 30-year-old woman Naxalite, who was allegedly involved in violent incidents against security forces and carried a reward of Rs 6 lakh, was arrested by the Gadchirotheli Police in Maharashtra on Monday. According to the police the arrested woman has been identified as Rajeshwari alias Kamla Padga Gota, aged 30.

Neelotpal, SP Gadchiroli said, "Naxals are observing their Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign from February to May. During this period, Maoists undertake various activities against the government, such as destroying government property, arson and attacks on security forces etc. In this context, on February 25 Gadchiroli Police successfully arrested one hardcore woman Maoist who was actively involved in several violent incidents against security forces, Gadchiroli Police said." 10 Policemen Killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Video Showing Terrifying Moments After IED Blast in Dantewada Surfaces.

Woman Naxalite Arrested

STORY | Woman Naxalite carrying reward of Rs 6 lakh arrested in Gadchiroli READ: https://t.co/Y6b8FyUjDK VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/RGTad1QaZy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 26, 2024

He further said that a case was registered at Bhamragad police station under Sections 307, 353, 143, 147, 148, 120 (b) of the IPC, Sections 3/25, 5/28, 8/27 of the Arms Act, Sections 3, 4 of the Explosives Act and Sections 13, 16, 18 (a) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Police-Maoist exchange of fire that took place in Kedmara forest area, Bhamragad last year in April 2023. Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals Killed by Security Forces in Dantewada, Arms and Ammunition Recovered.

Further investigation revealed that she was directly involved in the firing on police teams in Kedmara forest area on April 30, 2023 in which Gadchiroli Police had successfully neutrilized three hardcore Maoists in retaliation. Additionally, she was directly involved in the firing on police parties that took place in the Kachalaram forest area under the jurisdiction of Toynar, Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh. In 2019, she was arrested for the firing on police parties in Bijapur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)