Thane (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Seven coaches of a goods train derailed in the Kasara-TGR3 station section in Maharashtra's Thane district, disrupting rail services in the region on Sunday.

The Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) has confirmed the incident.

Also Read | Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids: Amit Shah Slams Congress and INDIA Bloc, Says Cash Seizure in Jharkhand an Eye-Opener (Watch Video).

He further assured that restoration efforts are underway on the route.

Following the derailment, trains diverted via the Diva-Vasai route have been given halts at Thane and Diva stations, as per the CPRO.

Also Read | US Shocker: Woman Sets Tinder Date, His Car on Fire Following Dispute Over Money in Florida, Arrested.

"A total of seven coaches of a goods train derailed in the Kasara and TGR3 station section. All the diverted trains going via the Diva-Vasai route will be given a halt at the Thane and Diva stations. The restoration work is in progress," the CPRO statement said.

Also, the CPRO informed that the Kalyan Station Road Accident Relief Train (ART) and Igatpuri Station Rail ART were ordered and moved to the accident site following the incident in Kasara.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)